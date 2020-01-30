Justin Bieber Shows Off New Laurel Wreath Tattoo in Shirtless Bathroom Selfie

More “changes” are coming for Justin Bieber!

The “Yummy” singer, 25, debuted a new tattoo when he stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, showing off a laurel wreath design inked around his neck while visiting the Dogpound gym in West Hollywood.

Bieber was photographed with the fresh ink peeking out from under the collar of his white tank top. He capped off his casual gym look with a gray fleece pullover and a matching knitted beanie.

Hours after the sighting, Bieber gave fans a closer look at his massive body art collection — including the new ink — in a series of bathroom selfies shared on his Instagram Stories.

“Toilet selfie,” he captioned one photo.

In another, Bieber poses shirtless with a towel wrapped around his waist while standing on a bath mat.

However, it seems the some of the pop star’s followers were more into his facial hair than his tattoo.

In the comments of a black-and-white portrait posted on Bieber’s Instagram account, which also showed a closeup of the new laurel wreath design, wife Hailey Baldwin commented, “cute buggggggg.”

“Young tom selleck,” manager Scooter Baun wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper quipped in the comments, “Let the handlebars grow in.”

Bieber’s latest addition to his body art collection comes hot on the heels of news his fifth studio album Changes, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, Feb. 14.

In addition to dropping new album content, Bieber recently also launched his documentary series on YouTube Originals. Called Justin Bieber: Seasons, the intimate unscripted show tracks the pop star’s evolution in recent years.

In Seasons‘ first episode, released on Monday, Bieber opens up about how much his life has changed since releasing Purpose, including married life with Baldwin, 23, and prepping new music.

“My life is changing a lot,” he said in the episode. “Getting married, getting back in the studio, talking about getting married, talking about the process and just being creative with being in this new chapter and being happy about what I’m doing.