Ever since Justin Bieber got his first tattoo on his left hip nearly one decade ago, the pop star has added dozens of designs all over his body. And he just gave Beliebers an intimate, up-close look at all of his intricate artwork.

On Monday, a shirtless Bieber, 25, snapped a selfie video for his Instagram Story and panned across his torso showing off his tattoo-covered frame. The array of art includes a lion wearing a crown, a grizzly bear, a cross, a skeleton, an eagle taking flight and the words “SON OF GOD.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber/ Instagram

Image zoom Justin Bieber/ Instagram

Then the star posted another clip as he filmed his right and left arms covered with tattoos which all appear to blend into one another.

While Bieber’s legs don’t have as much ink as the rest of his body, the musician did show off the few that he has, which include the phrase “BETTER AT 70” on his thigh, a portrait of Jesus and a depiction of praying hands.

Image zoom Justin Bieber/ Instagram

Image zoom Justin Bieber/ Instagram

Image zoom Justin Bieber/ Instagram

The star has acquired over 60 tattoos, and while many of them have religious meaning, he does have a few dedicated to important people in his life, including former flame Selena Gomez, whose depiction is tattooed on his wrist. Recently, fans noticed that it hasn’t been removed, despite the fact that Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse, then again a year later in a South Carolina ceremony.

Image zoom Justin Bieber/ Instagram

Image zoom Justin Bieber/ Instagram

Image zoom

Image zoom Justin Bieber/ Instagram

“This is my ex-girlfriend, so I tried to cut her face up with some shading, but people still know,” Bieber previously told GQ about his Gomez-inspired tatt in February 2017.

However, Bieber did appear to get a special new tattoo for his wife earlier this month. He posted a close-up shot of his neck and the word “FOREVER” inked across it in a cursive typeface.

The ink seemed to match the tattoo that Baldwin received by the same artist, Dr. Woo, on her own neck, which said “LOVER” in the same cursive typeface style.