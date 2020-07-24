The singer previously said his wife helped boost his self-confidence by treating his breakouts

Justin Bieber Shows Off Acne-Free Complexion and Thanks Wife Hailey Baldwin for His Clear Skin

Justin Bieber’s complexion looks better than ever these days, and he has wife Hailey Baldwin (a self-proclaimed skincare junkie) to thank for the glow-up.

After opening up about struggling with adult onset acne, the singer, 26, posted a mirror selfie on Thursday showing off his near-flawless skin and crediting the supermodel, 23, with keeping his routine in check.

“Skin” Bieber wrote over the Instagram Story snap, adding a flame emoji. “Thanks @haileybieber.”

The bareMinerals ambassador — whose skin is glowy, clear, and let’s face it, downright amazing with or without makeup — reposted her husband’s photo, adding the words, “Healthy skin? We love to see it.”

Justin's acne-free selfie comes just two months after his wife promised, "by the time we exit this quarantine he is going to have glowing perfect skin" during an episode of the couple’s Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch.

"Justin has really really really nice skin naturally," Hailey explained. "Over the last two years he has been struggling with ... adult onset acne breakouts."

"I’m super into skincare," she said, adding, "especially because we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine."

The Changes artist said, “She pops [pimples], she puts like serum and like does masks for me." And later in the episode, he sweetly told Hailey: "You’ve already helped me with my self-confidence, even just getting my skin to the way it is now."

Also on Thursday, Justin announced his world tour (originally scheduled for this summer) will now kick off in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will start on June 2, 2021 in San Diego and end on Aug. 15 in Sacramento.

"Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe," he wrote on Instagram alongside the revised schedule.