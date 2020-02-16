Making Changes! Justin Bieber Shaves His Mustache — and His Wife Hailey Baldwin Happily Reacts

Justin Bieber finally shaved off his mustache.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old pop star got rid of the facial hair on his upper lip and shared some video of the moment on Instagram. In the video, Bieber walks up to the mirror in his bathroom with a razor in hand.

After adjusting his camera, the “Yummy” begins to shave off his mustache without any hesitation. Once finished, Bieber gave his new look a once-over and seemed happy with his results.

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

RELATED: Are These Celebs Hotter With or Without Their ‘Staches?

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Then, Bieber shared a few close up selfies of his clean-shaven face, uploading one that read “Baby face BIEB” to his Instagram feed and promising that this wouldn’t be the last time fans saw him with a mustache.

“I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time,” the singer captioned the post.

“Yeeee,” wife Hailey Baldwin wrote in the comments section, along with a heart eyes emoji.

RELATED: Justin Bieber ‘Feels Like a Rebel’ with New Mustache That Hailey Bieber ‘Can’t Stand’: Source

Fans may have Baldwin to thank for Bieber’s decision to finally get rid of the facial hair, as a source told PEOPLE last week that the model “can’t stand his mustache so eventually it will come off.”

“For now, Justin is amused,” the source said. “There are so many things to worry about in the world, and this is what people focus on. The more people want him to shave it off, the more he wants to keep it. It’s staying for now. It’s making him feel like a rebel and he likes it!”

Ever since the singer made his comeback, he’s been facing some heat from fans who criticized his scruffy upper lip and have asked him to shave it off.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Releases His New Album, Changes — His First in 5 Years

Bieber responded to the critics last week, ahead of the release of his latest album Changes, with a little help from the man behind Instagram meme account @dudewithsign — whose viral posts consist of simple yet hilarious protests written on a cardboard sign.

In the photo, “Seth” of @dudewithsign holds up a sign that says, “Justin shave your mustache.” Dressed in a red sweatshirt and reflective sports sunglasses, Bieber stands next to him with a sign that reads: “No.”

Changes is Bieber’s fifth studio album — which includes hits “Yummy,” “Intentions” featuring Quavo and “Get Me” featuring Kehlani — and is his first new record since 2015’s Purpose. He celebrated its launch on Valentine’s Day with Baldwin at the LP’s release party.