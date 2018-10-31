Justin Bieber Shaves His Head After Vowing to Grow His Hair 'Down to My Toes'

Justin Bieber has a new hairdo!

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old “What Do You Mean” singer debuted a shaved head on his Instagram Stories.

The new look comes just a few months after Bieber vowed to never cut his hair.

Back in May, Bieber shook his then-long blonde hair back and forth towards the camera on Instagram, captioning the video “Long hair don’t care and my stash is gorgeous.”

In the following selfie, the pop star gave viewers a good look at just how much he has let his flowing hair grow out, and even teased that he intends to keep the length coming,

“I’m going to grow my hair down to my toes,” he wrote on the photograph.

Bieber’s recent buzzcut also comes just a few weeks after the Grammy-award winning singer got his hair trimmed with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The couple was spotted on Aug. 8 at Baldwin’s go-to Cutler Salon in New York City where Bieber got his long mane cleaned up.

While Bieber sat in the chair, Baldwin, 21, could be seen smiling and gazing lovingly at her new husband.

Bieber also shaved his head in 2016 after previously rocking dreadlocks.

Unlike most of his looks, the dreadlocks weren’t widely accepted by his fans.

Bieber addressed his fans’ expressions of dislike towards the hairstyle in a video posted on Instagram that year writing, “Being weird is fun’ if you r not weird I don’t like you.

Bieber also said, “Yeah some girl came up to me, she was like, ‘I love you Justin, but that’s like my least favorite hairstyle of yours'” mimicking the fan.