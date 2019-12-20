Justin Bieber Shares Sexy Shirtless Instagram Photo with Wife Hailey Bieber: 'My Gift This Year'

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber knows exactly what he wants this Christmas.

The singer, 25, flashed his Calvin Klein boxer-briefs and toned backside for the camera in a steamy black and white Instagram photo on Friday, in which his bare back and tattoo-covered arms are on full-display.

In the photo, Justin leans into wife Hailey Bieber, 23, who’s sporting a high-ponytail and sitting on a countertop as she peers over her man’s shoulder.

“My gift this year @haileybieber #mycalvins,” Justin captioned the post, in which he’s wearing nothing but jeans hanging off his hips, a beanie and white Calvin Klein boxer-briefs.

Hailey’s longtime stylist and friend Maeve Reilly wrote, “Wow fam 😍😍😍” While another Instagram user commented, simply, “This is hot.”

“I NEED MYSELF A JUSTIN BIEBER,” a third fan joked.

The sexy snap comes just hours after Justin shared a sweet black and white video of his sleeping wife looking peaceful and serene. “Literal angel” he wrote over the Instagram Stories clip.

The Biebers also stripped down for the designer brand in October, modeling new underwear from the CK50 anniversary collection (a limited-edition capsule of intimates and athleisure styles featuring a special CK50 logo).

Last month, the cute couple — who wed for the second time in South Carolina in September — spent their second Thanksgiving together as a husband and wife in Miami.

Justin and Hailey stepped out to grab smoothies together. Later in the afternoon, they were spotted lounging by the pool.

Baldwin dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her husband in honor of the holiday.

“thankful for the love of my life,” she captioned a photo of the two from their romantic second wedding in September.

Their celebration comes just under a week after Baldwin celebrated her 23rd birthday, and the Canadian pop star hinted at the idea of expanding their family.

“Happy birthday babes!” Bieber, 25, wrote on Instagram alongside two sweet snapshots from the glamorous nuptials.

“You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive… ps you turn me on in every way,” he continued. “Next season BABIES.”

Along with the sweet message, Bieber also gifted his wife a blinged-out Audemars Piguet watch.

The singer shared a video of the lavish present, writing, “Had to stop by @jadellebh for Hailey’s birthday gift flooded AP… ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO.”