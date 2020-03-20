Justin Bieber Shares His Self-Care Routine and Speaks Japanese in New BTS Calvin Klein Video

After filming his spring 2020 Calvin Klein ad campaign that dropped last month, Justin Bieber sat down for a behind-the-scenes video where he dished on everything from his personal style to his self-care routine.

In the black-and-white YouTube clip, the 26-year-old singer wears a Calvin Klein logo T-shirt, light-wash jeans and white sneakers as he reflects on his long-standing relationship with the iconic company: “It’s the best,” he says.

“It’s an honor being able to be part of this brand,” Bieber continues. “Today, the shoot was great. It was easy. We had an amazing photographer. It was just an overall great day. High energy.”

The Changes musician also reveals that the campaign he shot with wife Hailey Bieber last year to celebrate the label’s 50th anniversary is his favorite of all his Calvin Klein spots.

Image zoom Mario Sorrenti

“That was pretty awesome,” he says of the sexy ad, during which the couple stripped down to their underwear and shared a steamy make-out session.

Bieber also touches on his personal style — which he describes as “streetwear” and “grungey” — and shares one of his most recent self-care discovery: sound baths.

“Not sure if you guys know what that is. I’m not sure how to explain it. They hit gongs…it’s supposed to make you more centered and stuff like that.”

According to Health, “A sound bath involves letting sonic waves (or vibrations) produced by Tibetan singing bowls wash over you in an effort to activate your mind, body and spirit — and melt away pent-up stress.”

Bieber — who also opened up about the ancient wellness practice in his YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons — says sound baths, “seem to be helping me quite a bit.”

The behind-the-scenes interview concludes with the star revealing that he’s interested in learning a new language.

“I haven’t learned Japanese. I know a few words. I happen to be quite good at it,” he says, before rattling off a phrase in Japanese. “But that’s just a little bit and I would like to learn more.”