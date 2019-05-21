Justin Bieber Teams Up With Natural Beauty Brand Schmidt's to Launch a Plant-Based Deodorant

The new Schmidt's scent, developed with the help of the pop star, launches in fall 2019
Justin Bieber‘s jumping into the beauty industry.
After the “I Don’t Care” pop star, 25, started transitioning to use more natural beauty products (his wife Hailey Baldwin is an advocate for clean beauty too) he decided there was no better time to collaborate with natural brand, Schmidt's, on a new natural deodorant scent called Here + Now, launching in fall 2019.
“The time was right to make something happen and bring to life an exclusive product collaboration that will bring new fans into the naturals category,” Schmidt’s CEO and co-founder Michael Cammarata tells PEOPLE. “If Justin can make the switch from conventional to natural, it’s a choice that’s open to everyone.”
Like the other products in Schmidt’s assortment, Bieber’s Here + Now deodorant will be made vegan, cruelty-free and with all plant-based ingredients. Everything else, from the label artwork to the scent to the name, was decided on with the help of Bieber.
“Our R&D and creative teams have worked closely with Justin and his team to bring his vision to life,” Cammarata says. “They’ve been involved every step of the way, which has made for a really fun and collaborative process. It’s important to us that he and his team, and therefore his fans, love it just as much as we do.”
As Bieber continues to get candid with his fans about his mental health, he ultimately selected the name Here + Now for his deodorant as a reminder to be “present in your daily life,” Cammarata says.
“It’s more than just a deodorant; it’s a lifestyle and a connection to those around you,” Cammarata says. “It’s about the small, but intentional choices we make every day that help us to lead happier and healthier lives, mentally and physically.”
Cammarata adds: “We want to inspire a conversation around health, wellness and optimism for the future. It’s a means to talk about the issues that we all face day to day and how we can support each other in our collective journey to live our best lives.”