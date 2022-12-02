Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie Covered in Pimple Patches: 'I Think My Face Is Purging'

Talk about star stuck!

Justin Bieber gave a glimpse at his skincare routine with a new selfie — and he shared his beauty must-have in the process.

In the photo, shared to the "Peaches" singer's Instagram Story on Thursday, Bieber got candid about his post-facial skin "purging," a term used to describe the skin's reaction to new products, regimes or treatments. According to Medical News Today, this can look like breakouts, flaking or peeling.

The 28-year-old Grammy winner, though, had a collection of colorful star-shaped pimple patches from Starface to save the day. The hydrocolloid patches sold on the brand's website help heal and protect pimples.

Bieber placed a few of the skincare stickers along his forehead while he wore a black beanie to keep his hair back.

"Got a facial and I think my face is purging, lucky for these starface pimple patches," he captioned the post.

Bieber is all about sharing his personal journey with fans on his social media channels. The pop icon previously opened up about his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which caused him to have partial facial paralysis.

After postponing three shows of his 2022 Justice World Tour (which later turned into cancellations for the remainder of his U.S. dates), Bieber gave his fans an explanation with an honest video shared to Instagram in June.

"Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on," he began. "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he continued before winking his other eye. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

Acknowledging that fans were "frustrated," he admitted that he was "physically not capable of doing them."

"This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."

Bieber made his comeback to the stage in August for a performance at the Lucca Summer Festival in central Italy.

The singer's wife and Rhode skin founder Hailey Bieber, who suffered a mini stroke and was diagnosed with PFO in April, has been an incredible support system.

"We both are dealing with older illnesses for sure," Hailey, 26, said during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan in June. "Honestly the silver lining in the whole situation — what he went through, what I went through — is it really bonds you. I feel like we're closer than ever. It really brings us close. So I'll take that away from it."