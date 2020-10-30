The singer also revealed he plans to get portraits of his future children tattooed on his back

Justin Bieber Says He Thinks He's 'Done' Getting Neck Tattoos: 'That's a Hailey Request'

Justin Bieber is running out of room for tattoos — and wife Hailey Baldwin is perfectly okay with that.

Following the success of his 10-episode original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, the 26-year-old singer released a 30-minute YouTube special on Friday entitled Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, during which he explains the meaning behind one of his new tattoos and reveals he's done getting ink on his neck.

"I think the thorns symbolize the rough spots in my life. The flower is such a representation of beauty," Bieber says of the rose neck piece he debuted in September. "I think I’m done on my neck. That’s a Hailey request."

He continued: "My back is still pretty open, and I don’t have kids yet. So, I’m thinking of getting their portraits on my back."

Despite wanting her husband to slow down on the tattoos, Baldwin recently got some new ink on her ring finger in honor of the "Intentions" singer.

Earlier this month, celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K shared a post on Instagram, highlighting the two new tattoos he did for the 23-year-old model.

"It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber 💚 ✨🙏🏻✨💚 #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo," he shared with his followers.

According to Mr. K, the first tattoo the supermodel requested was the word "beleza," which means "beauty" in Portuguese on her neck. She also got the letter "J" with a star on her ring finger in honor of Bieber.

Baldwin's romantic new ink came just two weeks after the couple celebrated the 1-year anniversary of their extravagant wedding ceremony in South Carolina.