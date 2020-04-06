Justin Bieber Jokes Hailey Baldwin Was Going to Kick Him Out of Bed If He Didn't Shave His Mustache

Justin Bieber‘s facial hair caused quite a stir in the Bieber/Baldwin household.

On Sunday, Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram Live to talk to some of their celebrity friends also in self-isolation amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including Kendall Jenner and Toronto Maple Leafs player Auston Matthews.

During their chat with Matthews, Justin explained why he shaved his ‘stache back in February. “Hailey was gonna freaking kill me. I wasn’t gonna be able to sleep in the bed. So, I had to shave [the mustache],” Bieber said.

The Grammy winner documented the process on his Instagram stories at the time.

“I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time,” the singer captioned the post.

“Yeeee,” Hailey Baldwin wrote in the comments section, along with a heart eyes emoji.

Over the years, Bieber has received both praise and criticism for the look, however, it seems Baldwin has always been a part of the latter group.

A week before he shaved his ‘stache a source told PEOPLE that the model “can’t stand his mustache so eventually it will come off.”

“For now, Justin is amused,” the source said. “There are so many things to worry about in the world, and this is what people focus on. The more people want him to shave it off, the more he wants to keep it. It’s staying for now. It’s making him feel like a rebel and he likes it!”

In 2018, when Bieber was sporting the same facial hair, his friend producer and actor Ryan Good commented on an Instagram photo telling him to regrow his mustache for his upcoming wedding to Baldwin. The model responded, “don’t u dare give him that idea you lunatic.”

Bieber has maintained his freshly shaven look as he self-isolates amid the coronavirus pandemic with Baldwin in Canada. Not only have they j oined their fellow celebs on Instagram Live, the pair have also showed off their dancing skills on the social media app TikTok while staying at home.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, “They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives.”