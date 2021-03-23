The singer teased that he may add to his impressive collection by getting a "small peach" tattoo to celebrate his new song

Justin Bieber Explains Why He Won't Get Any Tattoos on His Hands

Justin Bieber has opened up about healing, personal growth and his spirituality many times through his music over the years, but what fans may not know is that his tattoos are a reflection of his journey.

While promoting his newly-released sixth studio album Justice, the pop star explained the meaning behind his most recognizable tattoos and revealed the one area of his body that's off-limits to new ink.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Maybe I'll get like a small peach on my body somewhere," he told host Nicole Ryan. "I promised myself I didn't want to get tattoos on my hands and so I don't think I'm going to get tattoos on my hands."

"Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands, I don't know," the star continued. "I just — but that's really one of my only places left or my feet or my legs."

Last week, Bieber got candid about the meaning behind his body art during an interview with Vogue.

"The bear, which I got in New Zealand, represents rest," he told the outlet of the tattoo under his right shoulder. "As tough and resilient as a bear is, it always hibernates, which is so important. We as humans go, go, and go without resting and it can leave us exhausted and drained."

The Grammy winner also revealed that the large lion design on his chest, courtesy of celeb-loved artist Bang Bang, represents "having a heart of a lion" and "being bold, courageous, strong."

"I also love the bird on my neck that I got from Dr. Woo," he added. "It's a reminder to use the gifts God has given me and give it all I have—to fly above all of the bulls—."

Bieber previously shared that he's done getting ink on his neck during a 30-minute YouTube special entitled Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

"I think the thorns symbolize the rough spots in my life. The flower is such a representation of beauty," Bieber said of the rose neck piece he debuted in September. "I think I'm done on my neck. That's a Hailey [Baldwin] request."