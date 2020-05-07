Justin Bieber Reveals How Wife Hailey Baldwin Cleared His Acne and Helped His Self-Confidence

"She’s been picking and prodding at my skin," the singer joked during a new episode of The Biebers on Watch

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are perfecting their skincare routines during quarantine amid the coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday’s episode of the couple’s new Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch, the supermodel says that, by the time social distancing restrictions are lifted, her husband will have "glowing perfect skin."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Justin has really really really nice skin naturally," Baldwin, 23, shares, as the couple cook pasta together. "Over the last two years he has been struggling with like…kind of like…adult onset acne breakouts."

"I’m super into skincare, especially because we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine," she adds. "I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine he is going to have glowing perfect skin so we are going to work on that.

Image zoom Biebers on Watch/Facebook

"And he’s very nice to let me…you know —" Baldwin says, before the the “Intentions” singer, 26, jokes, “She’s been picking and prodding at my skin.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Gets Candid with Hailey Baldwin About Depression: 'People Look at It Like a Weakness'

“She pops [pimples], she puts like serum and like does masks for me,” he says, as a clip of Baldwin applying what appears to be a white clay mask flashes across the screen.

Bieber then gives his wife a sweet compliment: “Your skin, by the way, is flawless…why is your skin so freaking good?!”

The supermodel replies that her clear complexion is the result of good genetics — neither of her parents struggled with acne — and a “really strict regimen.”

“There’s never a time I go to sleep without washing my face," she says. "I never sleep with makeup on ever, ever, ever.”

Image zoom Splash News

When she has time off from modeling, Baldwin says she lets her pores breathe by going barefaced (except for when she dresses up for a date night with her musician husband).

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Reflect on Their Split and Marriage Highs in Facebook Watch Series

One skincare tip Bieber has perfected that his wife still needs to work on? Drinking lots of water. “You win in that department,” the supermodel admitted.

As for why she’s so passionate about the topic, Baldwin explains, “I think that it’s something that a lot of people struggle with," adding, “I also think that there’s a way to maintain to healthy skin and use products and ingredients that are really good for your skin and that help bring a nice glow and a dewy complexion.”

“You’ve already helped me with my self-confidence, even just getting my skin to the way it is now,” Bieber shares.

Image zoom Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The singer has opened up about his struggle with his complexion in the past — from showing his breakouts and declaring that “pimples are in” on Instagram, to partnering with Proactiv as a teenager.

Earlier this year, ahead of the debut of his 10-part YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, the star also revealed that breakouts are a side affect of his Lupes diagnosis.

In an Instagram update to fans and critics, Bieber wrote, “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s—, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

Common signs of Lyme disease in its initial stages include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash called erythema migraines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.