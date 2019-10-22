Justin Bieber Shares New Photo of Wife Hailey Baldwin from Wedding Weekend: ‘Sexy Wifey Alert’

Justin Bieber can’t get enough of his wife.

Early Tuesday morning, the proud husband, 25, gave wife Hailey Baldwin a sweet shout-out on social media. The pop star shared a new photo of the model from their wedding rehearsal dinner at the Moreland Landing, gushing about her in his caption.

“😍😍😍😍 SEXY WIFEY ALERT 🚨 FAVORITE HUMAN EVER,” Bieber captioned the snap, which showed Baldwin smiling up at Bieber as she sat aboard a speedboat that took them to the dinner venue.

In the photo, fans get another look at Baldwin’s custom, Vivienne Westwood, off-the-shoulder mini dress. The corseted ivory piece was made with organically-produced, eco-friendly and cruelty-free peace silk — which allows the silk butterfly to live beyond the cocoon, according to the brand — from Westwood’s couture collection.

“The special mini dress was custom-made especially for Hailey at the Vivienne Westwood London atelier,” the brand had said in a release at the time of the wedding rehearsal last month.

Baldwin, 22, completed her romantic look with matching ivory stilettos with ribbon bows wrapped around each ankle, a 20.3-carat diamond pendant Messika necklace and diamond stud earrings. The star wore her blonde hair pulled up into a half ponytail that was secured with an ivory ribbon tied as a bow.

Following the wedding rehearsal, the couple tied the knot for the second time on Sept. 30 — exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Image zoom Jose Villa

On Monday, their wedding planner, Mindy Weiss, revealed some details about the extravagant affair and gave fans an inside look at the wedding reception.

Guests were seated at long white tables, whimsically decorated with dim candlelight and neutral floral arrangements from Mark’s Garden, a Los Angeles-based luxury floral and event design agency. The decor also included a canopy of greenery which hung over the venue with subtle drop lights made by Technical Event Company.

Image zoom Jose Villa

The romantic space was designed by Edgar Zamora and his event and interior design company, Revelry Event Designers.

Following the wedding celebration, a source told PEOPLE that the newlyweds were thrilled with the way the venue decor turned out.

“They had the best wedding and the best celebration,” a source close to Bieber told PEOPLE at the time. “It was all flawless and absolutely magical. They were thrilled to have their families and friends in South Carolina. It meant more than they imagined. It was all very special.”

“Although they were already married, their religious wedding ceremony was very important,” the source added. “It now feels more official for them.”