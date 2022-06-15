Justin Bieber Praises Wife Hailey for Rhode Beauty Launch: 'So Proud of You Baby'

Justin Bieber is one supportive husband!

The "Peaches" singer, 28, shared a sweet post with his Instagram followers Wednesday, praising his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber's newly released skincare line, Rhode.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am so proud of you baby," Justin captioned a set of the new line's campaign photos featuring his wife. "No one knows the long hours of care and passion that you have put into building a skincare brand that is truly to serve the people."

In his celebratory post, Justin further expressed his pride in his wife's new line — and shared that he uses the products himself: "The most beautiful thing about you is your care to protect people with good ingredients that will help their skin to flourish like you did for me and my skin."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The caption also included an ode to his wife's ideology of affordability: "So many people are going to have beautiful Dewy skin because of your desire to give them access to the best!"

hailey bieber; rhode beauty Credit: Courtesy rhode

Justin couldn't be more endearing in his praise of Hailey, concluding his sweet post, "PROUD IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT MY BEAUTIFUL GIRL! LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

RELATED VIDEO: Hailey Bieber Says Her and Justin Bieber's Health Battles Made Them 'Closer Than Ever'

"It was very important to me that if I open up the world of Rhode, everyone is invited. Everyone is included. I wanted it to be accessible and attainable for everyone," Hailey, 25, told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in June of one of her main goals for her line.