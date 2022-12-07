Justin and Hailey Bieber Bundled Up for Date Night, and in a Rare Twist, His Outfit Stole the Show

 Now we need our own bubblegum pink puffer jacket

By
Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

Published on December 7, 2022 04:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Justin Bieber Puffer Jacket Tout
Photo: Getty Images / Nordstrom

When Hailey and Justin Bieber step out together, we usually pine over the supermodel's street style, but this time, our eyes were glued to her husband's outfit.

On Monday, the couple dined at exclusive New York City restaurant 4 Charles Prime Rib, and both Biebers bundled up for the occasion. Hailey opted for a simple black bomber jacket, but Justin turned heads in a metallic bubblegum pink puffer coat. He layered the eye-catching outerwear over a plain white shirt and black trousers, topping off his low-key look off with a beige ball cap and peach and blue Nike sneakers.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a> Puffer Jacket
GC Images / Getty Images

The "Peaches" singer has a serious thing for puffer jackets: Just last week, he donned a giant Gucci puffer at a members-only restaurant in West Hollywood, and he often sports bumble bee yellow versions from his clothing company, Drew House. In November, Hailey went grocery shopping in a The North Face puffer jacket, so the duo is united in their love of the casual style.

But while Hailey blended in in her black TNF coat, Justin could not have stood out more in his pink puffer — and we found a super similar option by Ugg.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a> Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Vickie Water Resistant Puffer Jacket, $198; nordstrom.com

At nearly $200, this puffer jacket isn't chump change, but like all Ugg pieces, the brand's outwear is built to last many frigid winters, keeping you toasty for years to come. This coat is also available in black or a cool blue.

If you're looking to spend less on a statement piece, Amazon has several pink puffer jackets that fit the bill. This lightweight option, on sale for just $23, has racked up over 10,000 five-star ratings and holds the title of Amazon's best-selling women's down jacket. But if you need a heavier version for low temperatures, this hooded puffer jacket boasts nearly 6,000 perfect ratings of its own — and it's marked down by a whopping 56 percent right now.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a> Puffer Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Coat, $32.90 (orig. $74); amazon.com

If you're less keen on pink but still a fan of the metallic look, this shimmery cropped puffer jacket is 40 percent off at Nordstrom, ringing in at just $60. This icy silver version, on the other hand, is longer and features a removable hood for extra warmth.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a> Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! Kenneth Cole New York Box Quilted Puffer Jacket with Removable Hood, $119.90 (orig. $225); nordstrom.com

Black and white puffer jackets are everywhere this time of year, but you rarely spot a Starburst-pink pick on the streets — that is, until Bieber hit the pavement earlier this week. Take a cue from Justin and stand out from the crowd in a bright pink puffer coat this winter. Shop more pink and metallic options below.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a> Puffer Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket, $23 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a> Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Holographic Puffer Jacket, $59.40 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a> Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Eden Shiny Puffer Jacket, $99; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a> Puffer Jacket
J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Chateau Puffer Coat, $99.50 (orig. $248); jcrew.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a> Puffer Jacket
Revolve

Buy It! Sam. Jordy Jacket, $495; revolve.com

