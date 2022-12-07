Lifestyle Style Justin and Hailey Bieber Bundled Up for Date Night, and in a Rare Twist, His Outfit Stole the Show Now we need our own bubblegum pink puffer jacket By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. Published on December 7, 2022 04:00 PM Photo: Getty Images / Nordstrom When Hailey and Justin Bieber step out together, we usually pine over the supermodel's street style, but this time, our eyes were glued to her husband's outfit. On Monday, the couple dined at exclusive New York City restaurant 4 Charles Prime Rib, and both Biebers bundled up for the occasion. Hailey opted for a simple black bomber jacket, but Justin turned heads in a metallic bubblegum pink puffer coat. He layered the eye-catching outerwear over a plain white shirt and black trousers, topping off his low-key look off with a beige ball cap and peach and blue Nike sneakers. GC Images / Getty Images The "Peaches" singer has a serious thing for puffer jackets: Just last week, he donned a giant Gucci puffer at a members-only restaurant in West Hollywood, and he often sports bumble bee yellow versions from his clothing company, Drew House. In November, Hailey went grocery shopping in a The North Face puffer jacket, so the duo is united in their love of the casual style. But while Hailey blended in in her black TNF coat, Justin could not have stood out more in his pink puffer — and we found a super similar option by Ugg. Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Vickie Water Resistant Puffer Jacket, $198; nordstrom.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. At nearly $200, this puffer jacket isn't chump change, but like all Ugg pieces, the brand's outwear is built to last many frigid winters, keeping you toasty for years to come. This coat is also available in black or a cool blue. If you're looking to spend less on a statement piece, Amazon has several pink puffer jackets that fit the bill. This lightweight option, on sale for just $23, has racked up over 10,000 five-star ratings and holds the title of Amazon's best-selling women's down jacket. But if you need a heavier version for low temperatures, this hooded puffer jacket boasts nearly 6,000 perfect ratings of its own — and it's marked down by a whopping 56 percent right now. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Coat, $32.90 (orig. $74); amazon.com If you're less keen on pink but still a fan of the metallic look, this shimmery cropped puffer jacket is 40 percent off at Nordstrom, ringing in at just $60. This icy silver version, on the other hand, is longer and features a removable hood for extra warmth. Nordstrom Buy It! Kenneth Cole New York Box Quilted Puffer Jacket with Removable Hood, $119.90 (orig. $225); nordstrom.com Black and white puffer jackets are everywhere this time of year, but you rarely spot a Starburst-pink pick on the streets — that is, until Bieber hit the pavement earlier this week. Take a cue from Justin and stand out from the crowd in a bright pink puffer coat this winter. Shop more pink and metallic options below. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket, $23 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! BP. Holographic Puffer Jacket, $59.40 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Steve Madden Eden Shiny Puffer Jacket, $99; nordstrom.com J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Chateau Puffer Coat, $99.50 (orig. $248); jcrew.com Revolve Buy It! Sam. Jordy Jacket, $495; revolve.com