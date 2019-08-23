VMA Outfits We're Still Talking About

Lady Gaga's meat dress and Lil Kim's pastie are just two of the ensembles that left us speechless on MTV's wildest night (don't worry, we've got the guys covered, too)
By Alex Apatoff
August 23, 2019 12:55 PM

Madonna

The Year: 1984
The Look: The “Like a Virgin” singer made a splash at the very first VMAs, wearing a bridal-white dress with a Boy Toy belt that Britney and Christina later emulated for that infamous 2003 performance.

Lady Gaga

The Year: 2010
The Look: Made out of meat (yes, meat), this “outfit” was extremely appealing – to the nation’s dog population. We’re still wondering if she hired someone to wave away flies all night.

Britney Spears

The Year: 2002
The Look: Have the Fashion Police arrived? If anyone could pull this off it’s probably Britney, but does anyone really need to pull this off?

Missy Elliott

The Year: 2003
The Look: It’s hard to ever say a bad word about the queen, so we’ll say it about her outfit instead: triple bogey.

Christina Aguilera

The Year: 2003
The Look: Mid-Dirrty era, the singer cleaned up a bit, but maybe took it too close to Big Bird over big fashion statement.

Drew Barrymore

The Year: 1995
The Look: So, so Goth. Then 20 years old, Barrymore wanted fans to know she wasn’t the little girl from E.T. anymore.

Sheryl Crow

The Year: 2001
The Look: Often the picture of effortless cool, Crow missed the mark that year in her vaguely Native American look that was heavy on the tube tops and turquoise.

Cindy Crawford

The Year: 1992
The Look: The 26-year-old model looked part Barbarella, part Dominatrix in her leather ensemble.

Miley Cyrus

The Year: 2015
The Look: Her show, her rules. The year she hosted the VMAs, Cyrus decided to skip wearing clothes on the red carpet.

TLC

The Year: 1995
The Look: Before Destiny’s Child entered the scene, these ladies were doing the matching thing, to varied levels of success. 

Tommy Lee & Pamela Anderson

The Year: 1999
The Look: We just feel bad for the person who sat behind her.

Alicia Keys

The Year: 2001
The Look: The year of her breakout album, Keys was still finding her way on the red carpet — and we hope she never finds her way back to this outfit.

Christina Applegate

The Year: 1989
The Look: VMAs, or a scene from Casablanca?

Gwen Stefani

The Year: 1998
The Look: The No Doubt frontwoman’s combo of blue hair, a furry bra top, a skirt over pants and platform sandals was nothing if not memorable.

Pink

The Year: 2000
The Look: Embellished dusters, crazy jeans, wild hair: pretty much a sign of the times.

Nicki Minaj

The Year: 2011
The Look: If Bane from The Dark Knight Rises went on a rampage through Nordstrom Rack, he still wouldn’t end up with an ensemble as crazy as this. Our feelings vacillate between frightened and amused.

Destiny's Child

The Year: 2001
The Look: Think Beyoncé and the girls would let us borrow these coordinating costumes for Halloween? 

Lil' Kim

The Year: 1999
The Look: The rapper famously exposed one of her “Lil’ Kims” in this one-sleeve creation. Luckily for the viewing population, this happened before the advent of high-definition television.

Justin Bieber

The Year: 2011
The Look: How does the young man who has everything accessorize? With a live varmint, apparently.

Chris Evans & Jessica Alba

The Year: 2005
The Look: While their outfits were far from outrageous, we can’t help but think that the duo looked more like an attractive suburban couple anxious to get home to the babysitter than two superstars posing on a red carpet.

Marilyn Manson & Rose McGowan

The Year: 1998
The Look: Though this was just another night out for him, we still haven’t recovered from the peep show courtesy of Rose McGowan. And in case you don’t remember, that’s a G-string she has on.

Katy Perry

The Year: 2011
The Look: One of several looks she sported during the show that year, we call this one “Green Bay Packers Fan Goes Haute Couture.” Frankly, we think it should’ve been sacked in the end zone, if not for the hat alone.

Madonna

The Year: 1998
The Look: Ohm my god. The queen of reinvention transformed herself into the queen of henna over a decade ago. High-five, anyone?

Fergie

The Year: 2006
The Look: Honey, I shrunk the tie! And the shirt, and the shorts. Hey, at least Fergie coordinated her teeny-tiny Burberry bottoms with her boots.

