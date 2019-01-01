New year, new ink!

Celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy just revealed an intimate new photo of the latest face tattoo he did on superstar Justin Bieber — a tat fans have been eager to see for months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

JonBoy posted a close-up photo of Bieber’s new ink on New Year’s Day, which showed off his face tattoo situated right above his right eyebrow that reads “grace” written in cursive.

JonBoy has worked with Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin in the past, plus a slew of other A-list celebs including Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott and Zayn Malik to name a few. But it appears that fellow celebrity tattoo artist, Bang Bang, created the new ink.

RELATED: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Secretly Got Couples’ Tattoos — and the Singer’s Is on His Face

The 24-year-old star recently got a tattoo with Baldwin, and back in November Bang Bang described the ink in an interview with Page Six TV saying that he gave the duo a “nontraditional” couples’ tattoo.

“They each got a tattoo,” the artist said, whose real name is Keith McCurdy. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it — so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

He described the ink as “really thin and delicate” and located along Bieber’s eyebrow.

RELATED: Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Secret Ceremony: ‘They Didn’t Want Anyone to Know’

James Devaney/GC Images

The singer showed a glimpse of the tattoo back in July when he was spotted by paparazzi in Brooklyn, but this is the first time the tattoo has been shown up-close to the public.

This tattoo is the latest in Bieber’s collection. He has well over 60 on his body, which includes another face tattoo of a cross near his left eye. Baldwin is catching up to Bieber, telling The Cut in April that she had 19 tattoos, which she described as all being “little ones.”

“I’m running out of spots to put little ones,” she said, adding that “eventually when I have kids one day, I want to get my kids’ names and then I want to have the spots for that.”