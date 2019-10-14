Justin Bieber Made Wife Hailey Baldwin a Special Piece of Jewelry

Justin Bieber made wife Hailey Baldwin some new bling!

On Sunday evening, the pop star, 25, showed off his wife’s new jewelry on his Instagram — a black and yellow beaded necklace that Bieber made for the model himself.

“I made her necklace,” Bieber wrote alongside a close-up photo of Baldwin, 22, wearing the sweet gift. Her new piece rested right above her gold chain “wifey” necklace that she began wearing shortly after the couple’s second wedding in South Carolina.

Since the luxurious celebration, the couple has had a whirlwind couple of weeks. With Bieber releasing his new song “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay and a joint campaign with Calvin Klein, the pair have been keeping busy.

And they don’t plan to slow down anytime soon, with a source recently telling PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin have decided to forgo an immediate honeymoon.

“For Justin and Hailey, every day is like a honeymoon,” a source close to the couple said. “They have time to enjoy each other’s company daily. They don’t have a honeymoon trip planned at the moment, and they are both fine with it.”

Despite waiting to honeymoon, they have continued to spend plenty of time together, going to couple’s massages and on romantic picnics in the park.

It seems like the pair have also been discussing buying a new home, as over the weekend Bieber revealed to his followers that he wants to sell his lavish Beverly Hills mansion.

Bieber’s photos showed off several areas of the mansion nicknamed “The Tropics,” which he purchased in March for $8.5 million, on Instagram, writing, “I think I want to sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it.”

He later added, “I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER.”

Bieber bought the home after months of house hunting with Baldwin, a real estate source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.