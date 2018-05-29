Justin Bieber Loves His Long Hair, Says He Plans to Grow It 'Down to My Toes'

Since stepping into the spotlight at just 15 years old, Justin Bieber‘s hair has gone through a number of phases, from the trendsetting swoop from his “One Time” days to a ’90s-inspired platinum dye job in 2015. But lately, Bieber’s hair has slowly grown longer and longer down his face, and it looks like the singer doesn’t plan on chopping off his long locks anytime soon.

In a series of posts to his Instagram story, Bieber, 24, swayed his long blond hair back and forth towards the camera, and it’s hard not to notice his grown-out facial hair too.

He captioned the short clip of his scruffy look, “Long hair don’t care and my stash is gorgeous.”

In the following selfie, the pop star gave us a good look at just how much he has let his flowing hair grow out, and even teased that he intends to keep the length coming,

“I’m going to grow my hair down to my toes,” he wrote on the photograph.

Bieber’s been using Instagram as a platform to show off an alternative side to his personality and recently penned a note to fans explaining that the lives of A-listers are no better than everyone else’s.

“Hey world that glamorous lifestyle you see portrayed by famous people on Instagram don’t be fooled thinking their life is better than yours,” the “Let Me Love You” singer wrote. “I can promise you it’s not!” he added.