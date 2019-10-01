Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Exchange Tiffany Wedding Bands During Religious Ceremony

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin solidified their bond as husband and wife with some new bling.

The pair exchanged Tiffany & Co. rings during their wedding on Monday at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. As pictured in photos from their reception, Baldwin wears both the Tiffany Soleste 18-karat gold diamond-encrusted band (valued at $3,125) and the Tiffany Soleste 18-karat gold and diamond V-ring (valued at $2,150). Bieber kept his wedding band selection simple, going with the Tiffany Classic 18-karat gold wedding band ring (valued at $950).

After initially marrying in a secret New York City courthouse ceremony in September 2018, the singer, 25, and model, 22, held a religious service in front of their family and friends in an intimate ceremony and reception on Monday nigh in South Carolina.

Baldwin accessorized her wedding reception dress with other Tiffany & Co. jewels, including a pair of more than five-carat diamond studs valued at $123,000.

Bieber and Baldwin unveiled their wedding bangs after the singer shared portrait photos from their reception on his Instagram feed. “Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber,” he wrote.

The couple said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Jourdan Dunn and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, and his ex, Caitlin Beadles, Corey Gamble and Kylie Jenner — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Sources told PEOPLE that they chose that location because Bieber has previously spent time at the Montage location in Laguna Beach, California.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the source said. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”

Their first wedding took place just two months after getting engaged, and they “always planned” to have a bigger celebration with loved ones, a source told PEOPLE. “Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well,” the source said.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple “decided in May that they would get married in September.”

“They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited,” the source added. “They are very happy about their married life together.”

Baldwin stuck to tradition and celebrated her religious ceremony with a bachelorette party just days before saying “I do.” A source told people that Baldwin’s pal Kendall Jenner and a small group of girlfriends threw the bash, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at Delilah.

“Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” a source said. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrated with her friends. She was all smiles.”