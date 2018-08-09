Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look Loved-Up as Singer Gets Haircut Following a Day of Tears

It appears Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have no more tears left to cry.

The engaged couple was spotted on Wednesday at her go-to Cutler Salon in New York City where the singer, 24, got a trim to clean up his long mane. While Bieber sat in the chair, Baldwin, 21, could be seen smiling and gazing lovingly at her fiancé.

After the Canadian pop star, who was dressed in an Albert Einstein-print shirt and Air Jordan shorts, got his hair slicked back and styled, the Drop the Mic co-host, who wore a plaid coat, grey top, and jeans, gave him a quick kiss on his neck.

RELATED: Every Photo of Justin Bieber & Fiancée Hailey Baldwin Since Rekindling Their Romance

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Their salon outing came one day after the pair was seen distressed and crying while riding Citi bikes and dining at a Tribeca restaurant.

The reason for their tears remains unclear, but later that day Baldwin posted a photo of herself with Bieber to her Instagram story — as if nothing had happened.

The model shared a black and white image of the couple kissing with the words “My Love,” written across it.

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Seen Distressed and Crying on a Day Out in New York

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Felipe Ramales / Splash

Justin Bieber

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged on July 7 in the Bahamas and are quickly moving towards the altar. “They don’t want a long engagement and are already planning their wedding,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

“They are spending a lot of time with Hailey’s family in N.Y.C., and everyone is very excited that they are getting married,” said the source, who added: “Justin still seems extremely happy. He is relaxed and very much enjoying his life. He feels very lucky to be with Hailey. He can’t wait to call her his wife.”

Another insider previously echoed similar sentiments saying, “Hailey couldn’t make him happier.”

Justin Bieber shows off his new haircut BACKGRID

RELATED: Already Married? Hailey Baldwin Wears Diamond Band Instead of Engagement Ring from Justin Bieber

Days after proposing, Bieber confirmed their engagement in a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing: “Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

Shortly after, Baldwin tweeted: “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were in tears on Tuesday Splash

RELATED: Engagement Bliss! Justin Bieber Shares the Most PDA-Filled Photo of Him & Hailey Baldwin Yet

In fact, Bieber and Baldwin are already working on planning their nuptials.

“As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families. They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding,” a Bieber source said earlier this month.