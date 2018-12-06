Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Upcoming Vogue Cover Will Be a 'Celebration of Their Love': Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will soon be flaunting their love on the cover of Vogue.

The newlyweds were seen participating in a photoshoot Tuesday — and a source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that the pictures of the pop star, 24, giving the model, 22, a shirtless piggyback ride were for the iconic fashion magazine.

“It was the first photoshoot of them together as a married couple. It will be the cover of Vogue,” the Bieber source said. “They wanted to do the cover as a celebration of their love.”

The insider added that the couple will also do an interview because “they want to share with everyone how happy they are, how they make their marriage work and their plans for the future.”

A photographer at the shoot also revealed some details, telling PEOPLE, “The shoot was all day. Both Justin and Hailey were super into taking the pictures. They did multiple outfit changes. Hailey looked so gorgeous, and Justin looked very happy. It was a fun and playful shoot. She was doing cartwheels, and they were both laughing a lot.”

On Tuesday, Bieber and Baldwin got silly in front of cameras in Hollywood Hills, with the “Sorry” singer going shirtless before giving his runway-ready wife a joyous piggyback ride through a park field.

Baldwin wore a breezy sundress, while Bieber dressed in a simple pair of blue jeans. After a quick wardrobe change, the happy couple posed for more photos — Baldwin this time in a black and white polka-dotted bikini and coverup. Biebs, meanwhile, opted for a matching pair of loose-fitting bottoms.

The photo shoot comes days after Baldwin returned to the runway in a big way on Sunday — her first show since secretly marrying the musician in September. She showed off Versace’s pre-fall 2019 collection alongside Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk at the American Stock Exchange Building in N.Y.C.

The show, which marks the first time the Italian fashion house has shown a pre-fall collection in the U.S. and Baldwin’s debut with the designer, brought an A-list turnout, including Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Blake Lively, Bradley Cooper, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong’o and more.

Days before marrying Bieber at an N.Y.C. courthouse, Baldwin told WWD that she’s been cutting back on her modeling jobs this New York Fashion Week.

“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé,” Baldwin said.

Bieber also scaled back on his work commitments after tying the knot, a source told PEOPLE in October.

“Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” the insider said. “Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.”

After keeping mum about their relationship status for a few months following their courthouse wedding, Bieber and Baldwin officially confirmed their marriage in November, with Baldwin changing her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber” and even showing off a new diamond necklace of her husband’s surname.

The pop star also confirmed their marital status the same day, referring to his bride by her new title for the first time publicly. “My wife is awesome,” he captioned a photo of the pair smiling and holding hands.