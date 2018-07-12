Justin Bieber Chose an Engagement Ring That Would Accentuate Hailey Baldwin's 'Beautiful' Hands

It’s the bling that’s blinding fans around the world.

Justin Bieber put careful thought into planning fiancée Hailey Baldwin‘s engagement ring, says the man behind the diamond, Jack Solow, a private jeweler based at New York City’s family-run jewelry store Solow & Co.

“Justin did have a hand in selecting the diamond because I sent videos to his team,” Solow tells PEOPLE. “I know him through [his manager] Scooter Braun. When it came time to find a ring, Justin asked Scooter and said, ‘I’m ready to pop the question’ and he said, ‘There is only one place to go, ask Jack.'”

Solow, who is best friends with Braun’s father, designed engagement rings for Braun and his entire family and was honored to help the singer find the perfect stone for Baldwin.

“In the end, Justin wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully-shaped hands. We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace. Look at her hands — she’s exquisite,” says the jeweler, who had a “few weeks” to make the custom diamond sparkler, which is somewhere between 6 to 10 carats.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

“Justin gave this a lot of thought. When I saw him, I think he was very happy about what we did together. He was in a very good head space for the decision he was making,” Solow recalls.

“I showed him all the details and all the intricacies like I would give any other 25-year-old boy who would come to the office to buy an engagement ring,” he says. “He seemed really excited. He was looking inside the diamond with the loop, and said ‘I think I see Hailey’s face.’ ”

While Bieber and Baldwin celebrated their engagement in the Bahamas after he proposed on July 7, Solow also honored the couple’s relationship milestone back in the States.

“We made $5,000 donation to her grandmother’s breast cancer charity, the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Fund, out of respect for the couple and to mark the moment,” he says.

A source previously told PEOPLE how “Justin picked out the ring before they flew to the Bahamas, adding, “He took Hailey on a special trip to propose. She didn’t know.”

Two days after the proposal in the Bahamas, Bieber officially confirmed his engagement to Baldwin in a loving tribute on Instagram Tuesday.

Although some fans were initially skeptical about Bieber’s relationship and quick engagement to Baldwin, as they reconciled just months after the pop star called it quits again with on-off flame Selena Gomez, an insider previously told PEOPLE the romance is the real deal.

“This is not a joke to him. He proposed because he truly feels Hailey is the love of his life,” the insider said. “He had a rough time last year, but he worked very hard to change and find more meaning in his life. Hailey couldn’t make him happier.”