Their steamy spread comes just days after the couple celebrated the one year anniversary of their wedding ceremony

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Pose in Bed Together for Sexy New Cover of Vogue Italia

The Biebers are putting their love on display in a sexy new photoshoot.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appear in bed together on the cover of Vogue Italia's October issue — a tribute to the late creative director Helmut Newton and his "devotion" to wife June Newton. “To honor their partnership we asked @HaileyBieber and @JustinBieber, one of today's most iconic celebrity couples, to be the protagonists of our cover story,” the fashion outlet wrote on Instagram alongside the newly-released photo.

Shot by Eli Russell Linnetz, the photo captures Bieber, 26, and Baldwin, 23, lying in bed together. The model dons a black Saint Laurent dress, tights and iridescent purple eyeshadow as she looks up at her musician husband, who is shirtless and facing away from the camera.

"My heart is where my wife is" the famed German-Australian photographer (who died in 2004) said, according to Vogue Italia. The outlet explained that its October issue starring the Biebers pays homage to Newton and his wife's relationship, which "influenced all aspects of his work."

The magazine dropped the seductive photo on Instagram on Monday afternoon, and it has already garnered hundreds of likes and comments from social media users who can't get enough of the power couple.

"I can't breathe they are the hottest," one person joked. "WASNT ready for that," a second added.

"Beliebers and jailey shippers won💕💕" someone else wrote.

Baldwin and Bieber's joint Vogue Italia cover comes just days after the pair celebrated the one year anniversary of their wedding ceremony on Sept. 30.

Bieber shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram along with a stunning wedding photo of the couple in honor of their special day. In his accompanying heartfelt caption, the "Yummy" singer expressed his deep appreciation for his leading lady.

"Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!" he began. "You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"

"My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl," he concluded.

"My person," Baldwin replied with a short and sweet comment.

The model also shared a black and white wedding photo of her own, capturing a kiss with her husband.