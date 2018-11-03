Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Secretly Got Couples' Tattoos — and the Singer’s Is on His Face

True love’s ink!

Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang — who has spent hours inking Justin Bieber in the past — revealed during an interview with Page Six TV that he had given the pop star and Hailey Baldwin a couples’ tattoo, which had somehow remained completely under wraps.

“They each got a tattoo,” remarked the artist, whose real name is Keith McCurdy. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it — so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

Describing the inking, he added that “it’s really thin and delicate” and was located alongside one of the singer’s eyebrows. He also remarked that their inkings weren’t “a traditional couples’ tattoo.”

However, although the artist was fairly forthcoming about Bieber’s tattoo, he didn’t drop any hints about what he gave Baldwin.

Page Six went on to point out that Bieber’s new face tattoo might have been visible in a shot taken in July.

In the image, a very small and delicate tattoo that appears to spell out the word “grace” can be seen next to one of the singer’s eyebrows.

While the singer has well over 60 tattoos on his body, Baldwin, 21, is no stranger to body ink.

Baldwin told New York Magazine’s The Cut in April that she had 19 tattoos, which she described as all being “little ones.”

“I’m running out of spots to put little ones,” she continued, adding that “eventually when I have kids one day, I want to get my kids’ names and then I want to have the spots for that.”

The “Love Yourself” singer, 24, who was photographed visibly upset on multiple occasions last month after his longtime ex Selena Gomez was hospitalized, has dialed back his work commitments recently.

Sources recently told PEOPLE this has to do with his desire to spend more time with Baldwin, whom he wed in a secret ceremony in September.

“Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” the insider said. “Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.”

A religious source revealed to PEOPLE that part of Bieber’s resistance to work is because “he’s been on the go for a long time, and he’s enjoying a laid-back season of life. He is enjoying time with the woman he loves, and doesn’t want anything to get in the way of that. He’ll get back to work soon, but the truth is that he doesn’t have to. He’s got enough money.”

And Baldwin is totally comfortable with her husband’s decisions.

“Hailey understands how hard Justin worked for so long, and is fine with him taking a break. If she has things she wants to do, Justin is fine with that,” the source continued. “There has been a little bit of conflict, but nothing out of the ordinary. They’re still very much in love, and their families love each other. That’s all that matters.”

Bieber also appears to be standing by Baldwin’s desire to stay busy, and hasn’t been shy about heaping on the praise.

The model landed a new campaign as the face of fashion brand PrettyLittleThing’s Diamond collection, and posed in a sexy crystal fringe mini dress and sparkly silver pumps with a high ponytail for the shoot.

In the comments of Baldwin’s Instagram post, Bieber wrote, “Holy crap this is hot.”