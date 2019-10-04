The Biebers just made their fashion campaign debut — and it has us like baby, baby…. WHOA!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin stripped down to their Calvins for a campaign celebrating the 50th anniversary of iconic American label Calvin Klein. They also shared a steamy make-out session in the “anthem video” (above) created for the brand’s birthday.

In the sexy ads, the couple, who just celebrated their second wedding in South Carolina on Monday, models new underwear pieces from the CK50 anniversary collection, a limited-edition capsule of intimates and athleisure styles featuring a special CK50 logo.

Image zoom

Image zoom Glen Luchford

The campaign, photographed by Glen Luchford, also stars A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, Liu Wen, Parker Van Noord and Rebecca Leigh Longendyke.

“The campaign captures the rebellious spirit that has shaped the brand over the last 50 years,” the brand shares in a statement.

RELATED: See All the Guests at Justin and Hailey’s South Carolina Wedding!

Along with the images, Hailey and Justin star in the celebratory video spot which takes viewers through the decades over the past 50 years. The clip begins with the newlyweds sitting on a vintage couch watching the 1969 Apollo 11 rocket take off into space – marking the first time American astronauts landed on the moon.

Image zoom Glen Luchford

Image zoom Glen Luchford

Image zoom Glen Luchford

From there, the clip shows Kendall Jenner riding her limo pulling up to Studio 54 where she meets A$AP Rocky. Then the cast heads to the NYC subway where hip hop culture is celebrated and model Liu Wen can be seen alongside Troye Sivan watching performers.

Image zoom Courtesy Calvin Klein

Image zoom Courtesy Calvin Klein

The clip then returns back to the Biebers who dance it out on set to British rock band EMF’s mega ’90s hit “Unbelievable,” where Justin picks up his bride, play air guitar all followed by a steamy kiss between the couple.

Image zoom Courtesy Calvin Klein

This isn’t the first time Justin has modeled his Calvins. In 2016, the pop star teamed with the brand for its popular, star-studded #MyCalvins campaign, stripping down alongside model Lara Stone.

Starting October 15, the CK50 collection will be available on calvinklein.com and http://amazon.com for a limited time.