Justin Bieber Jokes He's Growing Out His Hair to Resemble Brad Pitt in 1994's Legends of the Fall

"My hair's getting kinda long, huh?" he asked Ellen DeGeneres while appearing on the talk show Tuesday

Justin Bieber is letting his hair down — and hoping to resemble an iconic Brad Pitt movie look!

The "Yummy" singer, 26, noted on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that his hair is getting long in quarantine while trying on a new blue Ellen beanie gifted to him by the comedian.

"Hey, my hair's getting kinda long, huh?" he remarked, weaving his fingers through his hair while switching back to his hat. "It's getting very long," DeGeneres agreed, with Bieber adding: "I'm growing it out. Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt, that's what I'm going for."

"Is that what you're going for?" the host asked. "Shoulder length. Like, you could do ponytails!"

"I could," Bieber said, pondering the hairstyle.

In 1994's Legends of the Fall, Pitt, now 56, stars as Tristan, whose iconic blond locks inch past his shoulders in the film about a love triangle between brothers. Pitt was nominated for a Golden Globe for the film, which also stars Anthony Hopkins, Henry Thomas and Aidan Quinn.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Looking back at his time on the Legends of the Fall set during an episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU with Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott, Pitt recalled when his longtime makeup artist, Jean Black, applied makeup to his butt to even out a tan line.

“When it comes up, we can’t really look each other in the eye,” Pitt said of the awkward makeup session, adding, “She’s family, we’re like brother and sister. She’s been that person I value so much in my life.”

Earlier this year, Bieber also let his mustache grow out while isolating at home with wife Hailey Baldwin — who had to put her foot down about his facial hair at one point. During an Instagram Live chat in April, he explained why he shaved his ‘stache back in February.

“Hailey was gonna freaking kill me. I wasn’t gonna be able to sleep in the bed. So I had to shave [the mustache],” Bieber said at the time.