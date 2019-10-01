Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Bieber’s got major bling!

The 25-year-old singer, who married Hailey Baldwin for the second time in an intimate South Carolina ceremony on Monday, just flashed a shiny bottom grill in a wedding photo posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday.

“Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber,” Bieber captioned two black and white snaps of the pair, in which Baldwin is wearing her halter-neck reception dress.

“forever with my favorite human💕,” the model, 22, wrote under the post.

In the first photo, Baldwin holds her husband’s wrist as both look directly into the camera, showing off their new wedding rings on social media for the first time — an 18-carat Tiffany & Co. gold ring with diamonds for her, and a classic Tiffany & Co. 18-carat gold band for him, PEOPLE confirms.

In the second photo, an intimate close-up, Baldwin pulls down on Bieber’s lower lip to reveal his bottom grill.

And the “Sorry” singer wasn’t the only one who sported some serious jewels for the South Carolina nuptials — Baldwin wore a pricey pair of Tiffany & Co. diamond studs to the ceremony and reception.

In a series of photos shared by Bieber after the wedding on his Instagram, the bride’s earrings were on full-view as she wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low-hanging bun.

On Monday night, PEOPLE confirmed that Bieber and Baldwin celebrated their marriage with a ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. The ceremony came a little more than one year after the couple first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse.

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Jourdan Dunn and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, and his ex, Caitlin Beadles, Corey Gamble and Kylie Jenner — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar was expected to perform later in the evening.

Image zoom Justine Skye Instagram

Image zoom Justine Skye Instagram

Days before the second ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin “really are two kids who are crazy in love,” adding, “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated. That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”

Image zoom BACKGRID

Image zoom BACKGRID

The wedding comes a little over a year after the happy couple tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 1, 2018.

A church source who spoke to the family previously confirmed to PEOPLE that although Bieber and Baldwin were legally married at the courthouse, they were still going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with their loved ones. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source said.