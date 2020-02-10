Justin Bieber 'Feels Like a Rebel' with New Mustache That Hailey Bieber 'Can't Stand': Source

After releasing his first solo single for the first time in four years, launching a YouTube documentary series and performing on Saturday Night Live, Justin Bieber has been in the news a lot this week. While fans are thrilled to see the singer back in the spotlight, one polarizing part of Bieber’s comeback is his mustache.

The 25-year-old “Yummy” artist has been rocking scruffy upper lip facial hair for a few weeks now, but a source tells PEOPLE that wife Hailey Baldwin, “can’t stand his mustache so eventually it will come off.”

“For now, Justin is amused,” the source adds. “There are so many things to worry about in the world, and this is what people focus on. The more people want him to shave it off, the more he wants to keep it. It’s staying for now. It’s making him feel like a rebel and he likes it!”

Image zoom Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Bieber responded to fans and social media users who have criticized his hairy upper lip and asked him to shave it off the mustache with a little help from the man behind Instagram meme account @dudewithsign, whose viral posts consist of simple protests written on a cardboard sign.

Image zoom Jackson Lee/GC Images

In the photo, “Seth” of @dudewithsign speaks for the Internet with a note that says, “Justin shave your mustache.” Dressed in a red sweatshirt and reflective sports sunglasses, Bieber holds a sign with just one word written on it: “No.”

The star sported a similar look in 2018 — and his leading lady seemingly didn’t like it back then either. When he officially announced his engagement to Baldwin on Instagram in a loving tribute, her comment slightly different vibe.

She replied to a comment from Bieber’s longtime road manager Ryan Good urging Bieber to grow his mustache back for the wedding by writing, “don’t u dare give him that idea you lunatic.”

On Saturday, the Purpose artist took the stage as a musical guest on musical guest on SNL, where he performed “Yummy” in a black shirt and bright green trousers that matched his unique set.

For his second performance, Bieber brought out Quavo for their new collaboration “Intentions.”

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18429" href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" title="Justin Bieber"] and RuPaul on SNL Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Intentions,” which serves as the second official single from the pop singer’s upcoming album Changes, due out on Friday,, finds him reconnecting with the Migos rapper whom he worked with back in 2017 on the DJ Khaled song “I’m the One” along with Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.

Along with the release of the single, Bieber also dropped an accompanying music video that features three women from Los Angeles’ Alexandria House, an organization that helps women and children move from crisis to stability.