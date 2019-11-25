Justin Bieber is thinking pink!

The pop singer, 25, stepped out in Beverly Hills on Sunday after playing a game of basketball rocking magenta sweatpants from his clothing line, Drew House, and brand new baby pink hair to match.

Image zoom X17

While it’s not confirmed who dyed Bieber’s blonde locks, or what brought on the change, the singer has had quite the hair evolution, from a long bob to a buzz cut and recently sported a slicked-back ‘do for his wedding to model, Hailey Baldwin, in September.

RELATED: From a Platinum Blonde Buzzcut to Questionable Dreadlocks, All of Justin Bieber’s Most Major Hair Changes

His cotton-candy-colored hair change comes two days after Baldwin’s 23rd birthday. A source told PEOPLE that the duo enjoyed a “romantic lunch” at Nobu in Malibu.

“They had a casual celebration and seemed very happy,” the source added. “Hailey returned from Germany just in time for her birthday. You could tell Justin is thrilled that she is back.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Later, they had a low-key dinner date at home and shared a few snaps on social media of their spread, which included salmon and veggies, followed by several dessert options, including a “23” cake for Baldwin and cupcakes. The couple even shared a personalized bottle of “Justin” wine.

During his sweet tribute to his wife on social media, Bieber hinted at the idea of the couple may soon expand their family.

“You make me want to be better everyday!” the “Love Yourself” singer captioned a sweet photo collage of the couple’s wedding photos on Instagram. “The way you live you life is so attractive… ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍next season BABIES,” he continued in his birthday tribute.

Along with the birthday tribute, Bieber gifted his wife a blinged-out Audemars Piguet watch.

He shared a video of the bling, writing, “Had to stop by @jadellebh for Hailey’s birthday gift flooded AP… ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO.”

Bieber and Baldwin exchanged “I Do’s” — for the second time — at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina in front of 154 guests, including celeb friends Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Usher.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Says She’s Having the ‘Best Birthday’ During Low-Key Dinner with Justin Bieber

The “Sorry” singer is currently gearing up to release new music, and recently campaigned for 20 million likes from followers to release his album early.

His upcoming album will be his first in over four years since Purpose. “A new album will be released very soon. Hopefully in time for the holidays,” a source told PEOPLE.

With his new album, the singer will also be performing his new music for fans on tour. “Justin is also preparing for a tour next year. He is in intense dance rehearsal,” the source explained.