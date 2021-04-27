The singer was heavily criticized last time he had the hairstyle in 2016

Justin Bieber Styles His Hair in Dreadlocks Again Despite Previous Cultural Appropriation Backlash

Justin Bieber's hair is styled in dreadlocks, again, and the reviews are mixed.

The "Changes" singer, 27, posted photos on Sunday debuting the new look while on vacation with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

One of the posts, Bieber captioned with palm trees emojis.

He later shared a selfie on Monday showing off his dreadlocks without a caption.

justin bieber Credit: Justin Bieber/instagram

Bieber's friends were fans of his new hairstyle, while many fans criticized it.

Moises Arias, who also has his hair in dreadlocks, commented, "We twinning once more, tripled up with [Jaden] 🦁."

Kyle Massey called Bieber a "living legend."

Rapper Lil Gnar added, "Dreads goin up."

Fans, however, voiced their disappointment and accused the singer of cultural appropriation.

"J, please educate yourself on culture [sic] appropriation…. You shouldn't be wearing dreads… With Love," one fan wrote.

Another similarly said, "This is cultural appropriation… I know you can do better."

"UMM SIR WHAT IS - ," one fan commented.

"Didn't you say you were educating yourself about Black culture so what is this foolery," one person said, in reference to his social media post in June addressing the ways he's "benefitted off Black culture."

In June, Bieber took to social media promising to "be part of the much needed change" amid racial injustice.

"I am inspired by Black culture," the "Peaches" singer wrote. "I have benefited off of Black culture."

"My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by Black culture," Bieber continued. "I am committed to using my platform this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change."

The singer's latest debut of a dreadlock style isn't the first time he's been accused of cultural appropriation for the look.

