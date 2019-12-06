Justin Bieber Gets Two New Neck Tattoos - See His Fresh Ink

Justin Bieber just added to his ever-growing collection of body art.

The singer, 25, debuted two new tattoos on the left side of his neck featuring the word “forever” written in cursive letters and a drawing of a bird in an Instagram photo on Thursday. The new ink joins two others in the same area: a second pair of wings and a single music note located behind Bieber’s earlobe.

“Forever thanks,” he wrong alongside the snap, tagging popular Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Doctor Woo in the caption. Bieber didn’t explain the meaning of his new ink but that hasn’t stop fans from speculating in the comments section.

Some assume it represents his love for wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, (whom he married for the second time in September, one year after tying the knot in a New York City courthouse), while others believe it’s the name of his long-awaited fifth studio album.

One Instagram user commented, “forever seems like an album name to me 🤔.” Another wondered, “does it have anything to do with hailey’s lover tat,” in reference to Baldwin’s neck tattoo, also by Woo.

Back in September, the celebrity tattoo artist showed off the model’s new art in a black-and-white Instagram post. The close-up photo shows the word “lover” scribed on her neck in cursive font right below a cross tattoo.

“Love always wins ✒️💓 @haileybieber #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle,” Woo captioned the photo.

Just a few weeks after debuting her new tattoo — which some fans believed was a nod to Taylor Swift’s chart-topping song “Lover” — the model tied the knot with Bieber at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The couple said their “I Do’s” for a second time in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner(with daughter Stormi!), Usher, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel.

After keeping mum about their relationship status for a few months following their courthouse wedding, Bieber and Baldwin officially confirmed their marriage in November of 2018, with Baldwin changing her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber” and even showing off a new diamond necklace of her husband’s surname.

“They want to openly celebrate their marriage,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “This is why Hailey decided to change her name. She loves being married to Justin.”