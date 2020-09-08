Justin Bieber Debuts Large New Neck Tattoo by Celebrity Artist Dr. Woo

The pop star's new piece joins other designs on his neck which include a bird and the word "forever"

Justin Bieber is adding to his tattoo collection.

The singer, 26, shared on Instagram that he recently got a new neck tattoo: a long-stemmed rose done by tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

"@_dr_woo_ thank you for the 🌹 🙏" Bieber — who already has more than 60 tattoos — wrote alongside a photo of the fresh ink.

The flower tattoo is on the opposite side of his neck as the "Intentions" singer's "Forever" tattoo, which he got last December seemingly in honor of wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

Hailey, 23, has a similar tattoo on her neck, the word "lover" written in cursive script. Both Bieber's "lover" tattoo and Hailey's "lover" tattoo were also done by Dr. Woo.

Last month, the couple were baptized together, which Bieber called "one of the most special moments of my life."

Often open about his faith and candid with how it has changed his life for the better, Bieber shared some thoughts on Instagram earlier this week about his journey and God's place in it.

"I come from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn't have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music," Bieber wrote. "But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in."

Image zoom Justin Bieber, Dr. Woo justin bieber/instagram

"My values slowly started to change," he continued. "I let ego and power and takeover and my relationships suffered because of it. I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them! I want to walk in the plans god has for me and not try and do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad! I'm grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way."

Bieber and Hailey recently enjoyed some time at a lake, the model shared on Instagram Sunday.

"✨✨ last few weeks were equal parts dreamy and adventurous," she wrote in the caption, accompanying several photos from the trip.