"Feels so weird to see you without tattoos," one fan wrote in response to the singer's transformation video

Justin Bieber Covers All His Tattoos for 'Anyone' Video, Shares Underwear-Clad Clip of the Process

Justin Bieber underwent quite the transformation for his latest music video.

On Friday, the singer gave fans an inside look at how he was able to cover his numerous tattoos in his music for his new track, "Anyone."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting a timelapse clip of the behind-the-scenes makeup process to Instagram, Bieber is seen sitting in a pair of white Calvin Klein underwear as a team of makeup artists expertly cover up his torso, arms and legs, which are all adorned with ink.

"No tats for the #Anyonevideo," Bieber wrote alongside the clip as an array of his fans reacted to the makeup process. "IT IS LIKE 2010," one fan wrote as another added, "Feels so weird to see you without tattoos 😂."

The Colin Tilley-directed music video for "Anyone" debuted after Bieber's New Year's Eve performance on Thursday night, which features the "Love Yourself" crooner as a boxer.

Not entirely unlike Rocky Balboa, Bieber —without his tattoos — is shown training at home, drinking a glass of raw eggs and boxing in the ring at a gym. The video also features Zoey Deutch as Bieber's love interest who supports him on his journey.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other scenes throughout the video depict Bieber weighing in before a fight, sprinting along a lakeshore, sharing intimate moments with Deutch, 26, and participating in preliminary boxing matches.

After seemingly being knocked out in his final match of the video, Bieber gains the strength to stand and take out his opponent — after which he proudly holds up his title belt and shares a kiss with Deutch.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Delves Into the Dark Side of Childhood Fame in Newly Released Single ‘Lonely’

Back in December 2019, a shirtless Bieber gave his fans an intimate, up-close look at all of his intricate artwork when he snapped a selfie video for his Instagram Story.

The array of art includes a lion wearing a crown, a grizzly bear, a cross, a skeleton, an eagle taking flight and the words "SON OF GOD."

Image zoom Justin Bieber's Instagram Story | Credit: Justin Bieber/ Instagram

Image zoom Justin Bieber's Instagram Story | Credit: Justin Bieber/ Instagram

Then, in 2020, and following the success of his 10-episode original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, Bieber released a 30-minute YouTube special in October entitled Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, during which he explained the meaning behind one of his new tattoos and revealed he's finished getting ink on his neck.