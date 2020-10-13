Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I’ve been wearing Crocs since the beginning of time, and now, I have my own design," the singer said in an Instagram video last week

Justin Bieber Just Designed His Own Pair of Crocs — and They Go on Sale Today

Love it or hate it, we can all agree on the fact that Justin Bieber has developed a signature street style over the years. Whether he’s out and about with wife Hailey Baldwin or sharing a peek inside his world on Instagram, he's most likely wearing one of his go-to pieces: oversized hoodies from his clothing brand Drew House, bright T-shirts, baggy jackets and, of course, Crocs sandals, which he often embellishes with personalized charms and pairs with classic tube socks.

Now, Bieber, 26, is taking his love for the foam plastic shoe to the next level by collaborating with the brand on a limited-edition clog, available online today at 12 p.m. EST and select stores in China and South Korea for $59.99.

Image zoom Crocs

The yellow Crocs X Justin Bieber with Drew Classic Clog is inspired by Drew House's signature branding (including its popular smiley face design) and features eight custom Jibbitz charms that embody Bieber's "good vibes and laid-back style," according to a press release.

Image zoom Crocs

“As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally,” the "Yummy" singer said in the same release. “With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

Bieber is just the latest celebrity to collaborate with Crocs, following in the footsteps of Hollywood trendsetters like Benny Blanco and Post Malone. (Blanco's $60 design sold out within minutes!) Heidi Cooley, Head of Global Marketing for Crocs, explained why partnering with the Changes artist is “so authentic and exciting” in a statement.

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

“Having a creative of Justin’s caliber wearing Crocs shoes is of the highest compliments, and definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed,” she said. “But it’s his belief in being true to yourself, a value we share, that makes this special partnership so authentic and exciting.”

Last week, Bieber teased the upcoming launch on his Instagram, sharing two videos of himself cutting a very realistic looking cake version of his new shoe.

"This one is cake but the collab is very real," the star says in the clip. "I’ve been wearing Crocs since the beginning of time, and now, I have my own design. You see there? I did a little rhyme. Ah! I did it again."

"10/13 #JBxCrocs @crocs," he captioned the post.

"BIG day 💚" Crocs commented.

The launch comes on the heels of another major collaboration between Bieber and Chance the Rapper.

Last month, the duo released "Holy" and the corresponding music video, which quickly shot to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart. Bieber and Chance announced they will be giving $250,000 to fans affected by "these hard times" following the success of the song.

The singer and rapper, 27, shared identical messages to their Instagram accounts which began, "Thanks for the love on Holy."