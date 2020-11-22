Justin Bieber Celebrates Wife Hailey Baldwin's 24th Birthday: 'Can't Believe You Are Mine Forever'

Hailey Baldwin is feeling the birthday love!

Justin Bieber shared an affectionate tribute to his wife in honor of her 24th birthday on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place," the singer wrote on Instagram, along with a series of photos starring the model.

"I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY," he concluded.

The pop star's mom Pattie Mallette also sent her daughter-in-law some warm birthday messages.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybieber !! I love you forever," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair from a past Christmas celebration. "You are a gift and a blessing to our family. So grateful you were born !! Love love love ❤️"

In another thoughtful social media tribute, she added, "You are a gift and a blessing to our family. So grateful you were born! We celebrate you today !!

Tributes also came pouring in for the model from some of her closest pals.

"Happy birthday Mrs. Bieber!!!!!" Bella Hadid wrote on social media, alongside a photo of the pair lounging on a boat in their bikinis. "You are such a bright light...an honest, loving, great friend and person!!! We are so lucky."

"Wish we could celebrate u like this today!!!!" the 24-year-old supermodel added alongside a glamorous snap of the pair with Kendall Jenner.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 25, went on to post a number of photos of the pair over the years. "Happy birthday to my soulmate," she wrote in a series of Instagram Story posts. "You've been my partner since 2013. I miss our sleepovers, but I get it...husband. Have the bestest day my buddy."

Image zoom Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin

Image zoom

Baldwin's birthday comes shortly after the couple celebrated the 1-year anniversary of their extravagant wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

"Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!" Bieber wrote in his tribute. "My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."