Justin Bieber Says He Doesn't 'Approve' of Latest H&M Collection: 'All Without My Permission'

Justin Bieber is not happy with H&M's new merchandise.

The "Peaches" singer, 28, took to his Instagram Story on Monday to protest new clothing and items by the brand that features his likeness — including a sweater dress with a black and white picture of his face and a canvas bag with different photos of him printed on the front among other pieces.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval," Bieber wrote. "SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

In a second post he slammed the "H&M merch" calling it "trash" and urged his fans not to buy the items.

H&M told PEOPLE "as with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures."

A representative for Bieber did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bieber has his own set of merch for sale on his official website, including hoodies, sweatpants and t-shirts that feature his image and references to lyrics from his latest album Justice.

He also has a separate clothing line, which he launched in 2019 called Drew, a nod to his middle name.

According to the website's "About Us" page, Drew House is described as a "a community, a place where you can be yourself and loved, encouraged, safe and valued."

RELATED Video: Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates to Make His Health the 'Priority Right Now'

A few months after he launched the clothing brand, he released a set of clothing items with Drew Barrymore's likeness. Leading up to the release, he was photographed wearing a white tee which featured a photo of the actress as a young child when she starred in the 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The host of The Drew Barrymore Show for her part was only happy to help promote the designs, posting one of them worn by Bieber on her Instagram and captioning it, "Drew ❤️ @drewhouse."