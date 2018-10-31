Justin Bieber on Wife Hailey Baldwin's New Fashion Campaign: 'Holy Crap This Is Hot'

Justin Bieber‘s a big fan of wife Hailey Badwin‘s latest modeling gig.

The 21-year-old model landed a new campaign as then face of fashion brand PrettyLittleThing’s Diamond collection, and posed in a sexy crystal fringe mini dress and sparkly silver pumps with a high ponytail for the shoot. And it looks like Baldwin’s husband approves of her look.

In the comments of Baldwin’s Instagram post, Bieber, 24, wrote, “Holy crap this is hot.”

Since starting her relationship with Bieber, Baldwin revealed that she has become much more selective when deciding which modeling jobs to do.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé,” Baldwin told WWD during New York Fashion Week this fall.

Bieber is scaling back on work even more than his wife. “Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” an insider told PEOPLE.

SplashNews.com

“Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it,” the insider added. “Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Time Hailey Baldwin Has Used Her Clothing to Hide Her Engagement Ring

A religious source revealed that part of Bieber’s resistance to work is because “he’s been on the go for a long time, and he’s enjoying a laid-back season of life. He is enjoying time with the woman he loves, and doesn’t want anything to get in the way of that. He’ll get back to work soon, but the truth is that he doesn’t have to. He’s got enough money.”

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Bieber proposed to Baldwin in July while the two were on vacation in the Bahamas after they had been dating for two months. The couple then secretly got married at a N.Y.C. courthouse in September.

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. The source said, “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.”