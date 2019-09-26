The singer is set to wed model Hailey Baldwin this month after legally making it official last year
Justin Bieber is having a hard time choosing a wedding tuxedo — and he needs your help!
The singer, 25, jokingly posted three colorful outfit options on Instagram with the cheeky caption, “Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It’s between these three.”
In the first of the series of photos, a male model poses in a light pink suit with a retro-style ruffled tuxedo shirt underneath, a pink top hat, a pink bow tie and black dress shoes. The second photo features a head-to-toe rainbow suit (yes, that includes the tie), while the third option is a skin-tight rendition of the infamous tuxedo t-shirt.
Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin (whom he secretly married at a New York Court House last September) jumped in on the fun writing, “I like the last one personally.” While others seem less amused: “JUSTIN I WILL SUE,” one user commented.
The Drew House founder also posted a second set of photos with a similar caption. “Help me choose my tuxedo for the wedding here are two more options,” he wrote, next to pictures of a blue suit covered in bananas and a white suit with red splatter paint.
Bieber’s silly posts come after his model wife shared a photo of herself partying with pals, wearing a white, curve-hugging strapless dress from Oh Polly, with a matching white handbag and a veil.
A source tells PEOPLE that Baldwin’s pal Kendall Jenner and a small group of girlfriends threw the bachelorette, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at Delilah.
“Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” the source says. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrated with her friends. She was all smiles.”
Baldwin is set to wed husband Bieber for the second time next week. The pair secretly married at a New York courthouse last September and planned a bigger religious ceremony with friends and family in South Carolina. According to TMZ, the couple’s save the dates indicate that they’re marrying on Sept. 30.
“Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well,” a source told PEOPLE.
“They always planned to have one,” the insider continued. “They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”