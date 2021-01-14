Justin Bieber Gets Eyebrows Groomed by Kardashians' Guru Anastasia Soare

The pro joked that Justin Bieber's grooming habits make him "more Posh than Beckham"

Couples that groom together, stay together.

On Wednesday, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber visited celebrity brow expert and the founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, Anastasia Soare, for a little pampering session. Both the model, 24, and the singer, 26, thanked Soare and posted photos of the end results on their Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Keeping groomed by the best," Bieber captioned a picture of himself and the beauty guru (whose A-list clients include Cindy Crawford and the Kardashians).

Image zoom Credit: Anastasia Beverly Hills Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Anastasia Soare Instagram

Meanwhile, his wife showed off her perfectly arched brows in an Instagram Story selfie where she tagged Soare and wrote "the best" alongside several heart emojis.

Image zoom Credit: Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber Instagram

Soare reposted both photos on her personal account, joking that Bieber's grooming habits make him "more Posh than Beckham." (The "Holy" singer has also been working on his complexion lately — after picking up tips and tricks from his self-proclaimed skincare junkie wife!).

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2019, the pro explained her famous "Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method."

"The eyebrow should begin above the middle of the inside of the nostril," she said. "The end of the eyebrow should be at the outside of the corner of the nose [lined up with] the outside corner of the eye. The middle of the iris should be lined up with the highest point of the eyebrow. That's the general rule no matter what face shape you have, or how big or how small the eyes are."

Image zoom Anastasia Soare with Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner | Credit: Anastasia Soare Instagram

When asked what she loves most about her job, Soare said, "I love every single part of it."