Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have a Dressed Up Date Night to Attend Friend's Wedding

The singer wore a blue suit and white fedora, while the model opted for a simple little black dress by AZ Factory

The Biebers have arrived!

Justin Bieber, 27, and Hailey Baldwin, 24, looked cool as ever when they attended Bieber's band leader Harv's wedding to fellow musician Felisha King in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The "Peaches" singer and fashion risk-taker put a deconstructed spin on his bright blue suit which he paired with a white collared shirt untucked underneath, styled with a white fedora and black boots. His model wife opted for a simple little black dress by AZ Factory, gold jewelry and pointy-toe ankle strap stilettos.

Justin posted a photo of the couple on Instagram alongside several kissy emojis.

"You 2❤️❤️" his longtime stylist Karla Welch wrote in the comment section. While the musician's mom Pattie Mallette left several fire emojis.

Justin also shared two black-and-white photo booth snaps from the event, congratulating the newlyweds in the caption. "Congrats @harv and @felishafury excited to watch you guys continue to walk in your purpose," he wrote.

The couple had a busy weekend. On Saturday, Justin and Hailey were just two of the many celebrities who watched YouTuber Jake Paul knock out retired MMA pro Ben Askren during the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view fight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Changes artist performed at the highly-anticipated event in a white rubber shirt, black pants, a red beanie and white sneakers. While the model stunned in a crystal-studded Prada skirt, an Akire Sport cropped tank, a fur-lined R13 leather jacket and Femme strappy stilettos.

Their stylish weekend comes after Justin graced the cover of GQ's May issue. During the interview, the singer recounted low points in his life that were caused by his own personal struggles and how his wife of two and half years helped him out of those dark moments.