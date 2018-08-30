SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin both like to experiment with their outfit choices. And their latest date night looks might be their most confusing yet.

After church services at Hillsong in L.A. on Wednesday, Bieber and Baldwin headed out to for a date night dinner, in a mix of sporty and tropical looks.

Bieber continued to rock his mustache, wearing an outfit that mixed his love for Hawaiian shirts and Dad pants. He wore a backwards baseball cap with a tropical-print shirt tucked in to navy trousers and black Vans sneakers.

Baldwin on the other hand, wore a look that is reminiscent of a ’90s ice skater, opting for an oversize three-quarter zip sweatshirt with white lace-up boots, that on first glance, could be mistaken for ice skates.

This marks just one of their many outings since getting engaged in the Bahamas on July 7.

The couple waited two days to share the news on social media. In his announcement post, Bieber wrote: “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

They have barely spent a day apart since their engagement, but according to an insider close to them, they recently decided to push back their wedding plans. “The wedding planning has slowed down a bit,” a source told PEOPLE, adding, “It was getting quite intense and they realized they want to enjoy being engaged for a while … It’s not like they need to rush — they are both so young. They aren’t slowing things down though because they are unsure if they want to marry; they definitely want to get married.”