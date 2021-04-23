Justin Anderson Says Jennifer Aniston Loves to Talk About The Bachelor When He Colors Her Hair

Jennifer Aniston's a bigger Bachelor fan than you might expect!

Celebrity hairstylist and Very Cavallari star Justin Anderson revealed that the Morning Show actress gets a little starstruck when she hears about the other famous faces he has in his salon chair — Bachelor contestants.

"It's so funny because when I would do Bachelor people and I would post it to social media Jennifer Aniston, the next time I would see her she's like, 'Wait did you just meet so-and-so?' Like we would talk about it. She's definitely a fan," Anderson said during a conversation for the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

Anderson has dyed Aniston's signature sandy blonde strands for the covers of Harper's Bazaar, InStyle and Interview among others.

Aniston's such a big fan of the show that she's even known to invite friends over for Bachelor viewing parties at her home.

"I will admit that a few times I got invited to go over to Jennifer Aniston's house to watch The Bachelor. It's not a secret. I hope it's not," Anderson said.

Aniston has been vocal about her love for the Bachelor franchises over the years (she attempted to predict the final four on Nick Viall's season!). But while the actress is intrigued by it, she also finds the entire process a bit baffling.