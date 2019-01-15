Here’s How to Get a Pair of Boots From Jessie James Decker's Line for Only $11

If you’ve been thinking about trying a personalized style service to up your fashion game this year, now’s the time to take the plunge. Celeb-loved subscription service JustFab is offering an exclusive deal for new members: If you’ve never used the site before, you’ll get your first style for $10 (or less!) when you sign up as a VIP member. While most of the shoes and clothing options are available for $10 or $11, you can get smaller items — like jewelry, hats, sunglasses, and other accessories — for as little as $3.

Along with being home to Jessie James Decker’s super cute boot line, JustFab’s lineup includes everything from shoes and clothes to accessories and handbags, so the possibilities are endless (and yes, you can opt to get JJD’s boots as part of the deal, including her favorite Madelina Bootie for way less). What’s more, JustFab boasts a huge selection of sizing through their plus-size shop, which includes outerwear, swimwear, activewear, and more. We especially love its never-ending selection of boots, with super versatile options like thigh-high heeled boots and classic block heel booties.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When you sign up for the service, you’ll take a brief quiz that asks you to choose your favorite shoes, clothes, and accessories, so it can curate custom suggestions for you. The VIP membership costs $40 a month, but comes with quite a few perks to make it worthwhile — you’ll get a personalized showroom that contains hundreds of new selections each month, many of which are heavily discounted from retail price. If you’d like to skip a month, you can do so at no extra charge (for as many months as you want). If you don’t skip or shop, your account will be issued a credit that you can use whenever you want.

Having a personalized selection of fresh fashion picks delivered to your door every month sounds like a dream come true. So if you want in, act now while you can still get your first item for as little as $3. See some of our favorite standout styles below, or check out the site to see all of the options — and trust us, there are so many to choose from.

Just Fab

Buy It! Remi Colorblock Bootie, $11.24 with VIP offer (orig. $65); justfab.com

Buy It! Cara Stretch Over-the-Knee Boots, $11.24 with VIP offer (orig. $64.95); justfab.com

JustFab

Buy It! Ribonea Lace-up Platform Bootie, $11.74 with VIP offer (orig. $64.95); justfab.com