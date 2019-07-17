The Bachelor’s Hannah G. Launched a Super-Cute Collection with JustFab — and Believe Us, You’re Going to Want Everything

Image zoom JustFab x Hannah G. Collection

Calling all fans of ABC’s The Bachelor! If you stan the hit reality dating television show and all of the juicy drama it has to offer, then you’re going to freak out (in a good way!) over JustFab’s newest collection launch in collaboration with Bachelor alum, Hannah G. As one of the beauties competing for Colton’s heart last season, she always dressed her best, rocking the cutest dresses on date nights, adorable matching sets on group dates, and chic accessories for traveling around the world on her search for love.

While Hannah G. may not have won Colton’s heart at the end of last season, she was already winning in our books wearing all of those cute outfits. With an appearance on The Bachelor under her belt, it comes as no surprise that the reality star has moved on to bigger and better things. Her brand new Getaway Collection with JustFab is full of super-cute summer must-haves that are perfect for a vacation in paradise, including a red and white polka-dot bikini, halter-neck swimsuits that double as bodysuits, a trendy leopard-print slip dress, and not to mention the prettiest espadrilles, sandals, and straw handbags.

Launching July 17, VIP JustFab members can shop the collection at super-discounted prices and even score up to 75 percent off the first item purchased. Not a member? You can sign up here! Scroll down to shop six of our favorite picks from the JustFab Getaway Collection by Hannah G. and more adorable summer styles that will transform your warm-weather wardrobe.

Buy It! Polka Dot Belted Bikini, $42.95 for VIP members (orig. $60.95); justfab.com

Buy It! Leopard Print Dress, $39.95 for VIP members (orig. $56.95); justfab.com

Buy It! To The Hamptons Tote, $39.95 for VIP members (orig. $59.95); justfab.com

Buy It! Halter Neck Swimsuit, $42.95 for VIP members (orig. $60.95); justfab.com

Buy It! Macey Espadrille Wedge, $52.95 for VIP members (orig. $75.95); justfab.com

Buy It! Eyelet Puff Sleeve Top, $29.95 for VIP members (orig. $42.95); justfab.com