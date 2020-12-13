Over 3,400 People Love This Ultra-Comfy Robe with Pockets — and It's Just $30 on Amazon
It’s officially the time of year when getting out of a hot bath or shower can feel like you suddenly stepped into the arctic tundra. The best way to combat this unpleasant jolt of freezing cold air (aside from living out your remaining days in your bathtub)? A warm and cozy bathrobe, of course. The $30 Just Love Printed Plush Robe from Amazon is the perfect solution.
Made from 100 percent polyester, this plush robe offers supreme comfort and warmth. In fact, it’s so ridiculously comfortable it’s garnered over 3,400 five-star customer ratings to date, and is skyrocketing up Amazon’s Best-Sellers List with no sign of slowing down. Multiple shoppers have even referred to it as “the best,” “the softest,” and “the most comfortable” robe they’ve ever owned.
Buy It! Just Love Printed Plush Robe, $24.99–$29.99; amazon.com
Aside from keeping you toasty warm, this robe has a knee-length silhouette, roomy fit, draped sleeves, and tie-waist. Not only that, but it’s incredibly soft and comes with pockets. “I am absolutely in love with this robe,” one happy customer wrote. “It's extremely soft and makes me feel like I am wrapped up in a fluffy cloud. I wish I could wear it everywhere!”
“I am IN LOVE with this robe,” another said. “It’s so cozy and soft, and I love that it has a pocket on each side…I can fit my phone or anything else in. WOW, I don’t know what I would do without this robe. It’s so cozy I can’t stop wearing it. If you’re thinking of getting this robe DO NOT HESITATE, BUY IT! You will not regret it, I promise!”
Available in 16 gorgeous colors and patterns — including plaid, leopard, and a mermaid-like scallop print — the Just Love robe is equally as stylish as it is snuggly. And for just $30, it only looks and feels expensive, making it the perfect gift to give to yourself or loved ones this holiday season.
