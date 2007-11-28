Just Do It! Get a Nike T-Shirt Like Zac's

No doubt about it, Zac Efron loves his t-shirts. Over the past few months we’ve spotted the High School Musical 2 star in just about every style imaginable. While we love it when he wears a classic solid-color look like fitted white, basic blue or black, we’re even more enamored of motifs like graphic waves and his message t-shirt look. When we spotted Zac again in his latest favorite, we just had to hunt it down. You can snap up one of the retro-styled Nike shirts emblazoned with the motto “Just Do It” in faded blue online at urbanoutfitters.com, $32. Tell us: What do you think of Zac’s T-shirts? Do you love the look, or do you prefer him a little more suited-up?