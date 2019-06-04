Costume designer and stylist June Ambrose apologized for her on-air flub during the red carpet live stream at the CFDA Awards Monday night.

Ambrose got called out by the internet after she asked influencer and entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman, who attended the awards show alongside Kate Spade New York creative director Nicola Glass and wore a dress by the label, if the late designer Kate Spade would be joining her at the event. The next morning, Ambrose shared a tweet apologizing for misspeaking during the interview.

“Good morning I want to address an error I made last night while hosting the CFDA red carpet. I sincerely apologize to the family and friends of the late Kate Spade, in addition to the team at Kate Spade for having misspoken. I made a mistake and I’m sorry to those I offended,” she wrote.

Ambrose also appeared to acknowledge her mistake during her signoff on the red carpet live stream. “It has been my honor and pleasure to host, screw up and cause chaos tonight on this carpet for you,” she said at the end of her red carpet hosting duties. “I hope you enjoyed and learned as much as I did.”

During their encounter, Bronfman deflected Ambrose’s question when she asked if Spade had already walked past them on the red carpet.

“I’m here with the Kate Spade New York team,” Bronfman replied after Ambrose asked multiple times if Spade was there and looked around the red carpet for the designer, seemingly unaware that Spade died last year. The exchange can be seen at the 1 hour and 22 minute mark in the clip below.

Spade died by suicide at the age of 55 in June 2018. The designer left her namesake fashion empire in 2006 before starting her new accessories label Frances Valentine in 2016. Designer Nicola Glass is currently the creative director for Kate Spade New York and dressed Bronfman, Booksmart stars Beanie Feldstein and Molly Gordon and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink for the 2019 CFDA Awards.

Ambrose’s rep and the CFDA team did not reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- TALK (8255), text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.