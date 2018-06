From red, white and blue swimsuits to star-spangled sneakers (and the adorable Draper James romper seen here on Reese Witherspoon that’s currently on sale!) these patriotic picks are sure to help you earn your stripes this Independence Day. Scroll through to shop our favorites for your most stylish Fourth of July yet!

Buy It! Draper James Limited Edition Firework Romper, $69.98 (orig. $325); draperjames.com